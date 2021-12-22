King of Hot Pockets Jim Gaffigan Has Been a Comedy Powerhouse Since the '90s — Here's How He Got His Start

Funny guy Jim Gaffigan is the Paul Rudd of the comedy world — it's hard to find a living soul who doesn't like him. Known for wholesome comedy that spans the realms of family and food (lots of food), his brand is wonderfully relatable.

Whether he's poking fun at the Hot Pockets slogan or the "rules" of Catholicism, Jim's humor is something of a modern enigma, as he avoids raunchy subject matter and hardly ever swears.