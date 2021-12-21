'The Jim Gaffigan Show' Is a Testament to Its Star's Life as a Family Man

It's almost unheard of for a comedian to find wild success without being super vulgar or offensive to anyone, but somehow, Jim Gaffigan did it. And with a December 2021 Netflix special, Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster to end the year on a high note, he's sure to bring in new fans.

But some of his more dedicated fans who followed him for years might be wondering why his show, The Jim Gaffigan Show, was canceled.