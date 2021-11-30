Kevin Hart Wanted to Play a Character He Could Relate to in 'True Story'

This seven-part limited series follows a breakout actor and comedian known only as "The Kid," who decides after a stop on tour in his hometown of Philidelphia and go out for a night of heavy partying with his brother, Carlton. But when Kid wakes up with a woman dead in his bed, he has to decide how he's going to cover his tracks — and avoid ruining the career he's built.

Throughout the fast-paced episodes, we watch Kevin grapple with the morals of his character, deciding what really matters most.