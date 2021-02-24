Kevin Hart Is a Proud Father of Four After Welcoming Baby Kaori to the Family

As focused as Kevin is on his growing career, he puts the same amount of work into his family life. He’s always talking about his children and how much he loves being a father. So it’s no surprise that he has recently added another adorable Hart into the family dynamic.

In case you missed it, Kevin and his wife Eniko welcomed baby Kaori May Hart into the world on Sept. 29, 2020. The sweet baby girl is the couple’s second child together — Kenzo, 3, was the first!

On Instagram, Eniko shared the amazing news with fans. "A little bit of heaven sent down to earth. Welcome to the world baby girl. We couldn’t love you more," she captioned the photo.

In an 2019 interview with USA Today , Kevin talked about wanting to have one more child, and it's beautiful to see that he and Eniko were able to make it happen.

"We're going to do one more and then we're going to throw in the towel after that," the actor told the site. "One more is enough — that's a loud house. We have a loud one already between the kids and the dogs. So I think adding one more will really complete the Hart family circle and we’ll be done there. That’s it."