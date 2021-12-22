We Could Never Find Even One Thing We Hate About Julia Stiles

If U.S. audiences don't feel like they've seen Julia for a while, it's because they probably haven't. Between 2017 and 2020, Julia was executive producing and starring in three seasons of the hit U.K. show Riviera, which you can currently stream in the U.S. on Sundance Now.

In an interview with Forbes, Julia discussed her surprise regarding the show's success. "Whenever you’re making something, you hope that it finds an audience. I’ve been acting long enough that I’ve seen movies and TV shows have success and also, you know, disappear into oblivion. I usually don’t try to predict what the reception is going to be."