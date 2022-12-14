There's a Reason We Haven't Heard That Much About Julia Stiles Lately
It has been a minute since we’ve heard anything about Julia Stiles. The award-winning actress isn't a stranger to the big screen. She's known for her roles in popular films like 10 Things I Hate About You, Mona Lisa Smile, The Prince & Me, and more. She also received enormous praise for her role in Season 5 of Dexter.
Born in 1981, the New York native was destined to be a star. She actually started acting at age 11 in a theater club and was soon recognized for her talent at a very young age. Her film debut was in 1996 with the title I Love You, I Love You Not. And just like that, she became a household name.
But if you're a fan of Julia, you may have noticed that we haven't heard a whole lot about her lately. What's up with that? Keep scrolling to learn what happened to Julia. We'll update you on her future projects.
What happened to Julia Stiles? Well, she got married and started a family in 2017.
In September 2017, Julia married her fiancé Preston Cook. Per USA Today, they met on the set of her movie Blackway, where Preston was working as a camera assistant.
After tying the knot, the two lovebirds welcomed their first child, son Strummer Newcomb Cook. Their second child, daughter Arlo, arrived in January 2022.
During Strummer's early years, Julia took a step back from acting to enjoy being a mother. However, she did take on a few small projects to keep her skills sharp. She starred in the comedy-drama Trouble in 2017. She also snagged a role in the 2019 film Hustlers and the 2021 film The God Committee.
In 2022, she really started getting back into the swing of things. She appeared in the Paramount Plus movie Orphan: First Kill and was hired as a cast member on the Amazon Prime series, The Lake.
What's next for Julia Stiles?
According to Julia's IMDb page, she does have some work lined up. She's slated to star in an upcoming movie directed by Heather Graham dubbed Chosen Name. Also, if The Lake gets a second season, she'll have that to keep her busy.