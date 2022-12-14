There's a Reason We Haven't Heard That Much About Julia Stiles Lately

Born in 1981, the New York native was destined to be a star. She actually started acting at age 11 in a theater club and was soon recognized for her talent at a very young age. Her film debut was in 1996 with the title I Love You, I Love You Not. And just like that, she became a household name.

But if you're a fan of Julia, you may have noticed that we haven't heard a whole lot about her lately. What's up with that? Keep scrolling to learn what happened to Julia. We'll update you on her future projects.