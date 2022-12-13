Amy Schumer Feels “Like a Different Person” After Endometriosis Treatment
Amy Schumer shares new details about her health and experience with endometriosis in an interview on the docuseries The Checkup with Dr. David Agus (now streaming on Paramount+).
In an episode of the show released on Tuesday, Dec. 12, Amy detailed her medical saga to David Agus, a professor of medicine and biomedical engineering at USC.
Amy Schumer has been diagnosed with and treated for endometriosis.
In September 2021, Amy announced in an Instagram video that she had her uterus and appendix removed after her doctor found “30 spots of endometriosis.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is an often-painful disorder in which tissue similar to that which lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus and becomes trapped.
After Amy posted that Instagram video, other famous endometriosis patients chimed in. "Thank you so much for sharing your endo story. Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this,” Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, co-founder of EndoFound, wrote in a comment, per People.
“1 in 10 women experience endometriosis, a real condition with real options for treatment,” Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough wrote. “And yet so few of us know about it.”
And in her sit-down on The Checkup, Amy told David that she felt like “a new person” right away. “It was incredible,” she said. “Yeah, it just felt like someone lifted this veil that had been over me, and I just felt like a different person, like a new mom.”
Amy said endometriosis is “a lonely disease.”
On the show, Amy said she complained of pain for months before the surgery. “It was just this pain you can’t see,” she recalled. “And you know, there is the inclination to always think a woman is just being dramatic.”
The show also featured an excerpt from an Instagram video Amy posted in September 2021. “My pain is real, your pain is real,” the Trainwreck star said in that clip. “We have to advocate for ourselves. We have to speak up, and you know what, I’m worried this video is annoying, but I don’t care because I hope that it helps one woman go and find out why she’s in so much pain.”
Amy also emphasized on The Checkup what a “lonely, lonely disease” endometriosis is. “You tell someone you get really bad cramps, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, being a woman…’ You know, and then, you’re like, ‘No, it’s irregular,’” she said. “And I’ve been in so much pain, you know, my whole life, not just the week of my period. I would hopefully get a good week a month where I wasn’t in pretty significant pain.”
The comedian now feels “really hopeful” post-surgery. “I’m really glad that I did it, and I think it’s gonna change my life,” she said on the show. “And so if the trade-off is that you will have a little scar in your belly button and one right next to it, that’s… I think scars are cool.”