Amy Schumer’s Husband Is the Inspiration for Her ‘Love & Beth’ Love Interest

As Amy recently told the Los Angeles Times, she came up with Love & Beth after finding her old journals in her childhood home. “Suddenly, I wanted to tell [Chris and my] origin story, about falling in love, and to talk about the life lessons I learned [as a teenager],” she said.

In the series, Michael Cera plays Amy’s on-screen love interest, John, who’s roughly based on Amy’s real-life husband. “Chris and I are very down about sharing our lives,” Amy added.

Here’s more about the couple…