Jim Carrey’s 'The Mask' Is Making an Appearance on TikTok and Frankly, It’s About Damn Time
The time has finally come: Gen Z has discovered Jim Carrey's iconic, career-defining movie The Mask, and we are very here for it.
Now, for those of you who may have missed the boat on this, The Mask is about Stanley (played by Jim Carrey) who works at a bank and turns into an unhinged yet very funny superhero when he puts on a green mask. Think Deadpool on steroids.
The Mask has finally made its way to TikTok and we honestly can't believe it took this long. This movie is filled with hilarious moments and incredible sound opportunities, so it should come as no surprise that the latest trend happens to feature a bit from this film. Let us explain.
What is the Mask TikTok Trend?
The Mask trend features a clip from the film where Jim Carrey's jaw literally drops with his tongue rolling out, eyes popping out of their sockets, and his heart beating all the way out of his chest. This moment in the movie happens when The Mask is in a club and sees Tina Carlyle (played by the beautiful Cameron Diaz) for the very first time.
In the trend, Cameron Diaz's moments are replaced by the TikTok creator filming themselves or inserting photos of themselves looking and feeling good, while a remix of "Players" by Coi Leray plays in the background.
TikTok user @rhegan777 inserted a clip of herself dancing in a leather ensemble and knee-high boots, adding text that reads "y'all's girlfriends when they see me" at the top of the clip. Some of the viewers replied with comments such as "guilty", "FACTS", and "honestly... no lies detected."
TikTok user @bellaryannnn inserted a clip of herself singing the lyrics with the writing "your man when he sees me." But don't worry, she's not being serious. "Relax ladies, I’m just hopping on the trend," she wrote.
TikTok user @marlon3lg honestly was an immediate ick. He inserted a picture of himself shirtless and holding his junk while at the gym. Guess he's not as caught up on his TikTok trends as he thought, because a shirtless gym selfie is definitely not the female gaze. And the people would have to agree:
Not everyone is feeling this trend though. User @looksbyhala wrote, "This green mask trend feels like the Facebookification of TikTok," with a caption that reads, "It feels so millennial idk." (We mean, you're not wrong.)
However, our favorite version of the trend that we've seen is this one right here. The video by @docdami has the writing, "Girls after they see my client's haircut" with a before photo of a bowl haircut, followed by a really fresh-looking 'do. That haircut truly is fire.
Personally, we would probably make one that said "Us when we see pizza" with some thirst traps of cheese being melty and all that. Talk about a jaw-drop, tongue-roll-out moment.