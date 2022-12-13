Is TikTok Telling You "No More Results"? Here Are a Few Reasons Why This Might Be Happening

This can happen on the most popular apps, including TikTok. The video-sharing and streaming app is home to all kinds of quirky dances, ill-advised recipes, and even creepy conspiracy theories to help you kill time in bed or on the train. But every so often, the app will be plagued by some sort of egregious bug or error that affects the whole platform.

In recent news, people have been running into a screen on TikTok that reads "No More Results." Here's everything we know about this error message.