'Matilda the Musical's' Red Beret Girl Has Gone Viral on TikTok
One of the foundational blocks of TikTok is arguably the viral dance videos that pop up every few weeks. While many of the dances are set to radio hits or inspired by television series, such as the Wednesday Addams trend or the Neon Moon trend, TikTok's new favorite dance comes from an unexpected muse: Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, which recently hit Netflix on Dec. 9.
If you missed the viral dancer known as Red Beret Girl taking over your For You page, keep reading for everything you need to know about the dance and the Red Beret Girl herself.
TikTok's latest trend is inspired by 'Matilda the Musical's Red Beret Girl.
For context, the song that the children are dancing to in the Matilda the Musical clip that went viral is called "Revolting Children." In the song, children dance through the corridors of their school singing "We can S-P-L how we like! / If enough of us are wrong, wrong is right! / Every word N-O-R-T-Y / ‘Cause we’re a little bit naughty!"
Matilda the Musical is, of course, based on a musical of the same name that was staged by the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2010 and eventually came to Broadway in 2013. The musical is based on the children's book Matilda (but not its 1996 film!) by author Roald Dahl. The story follows neglected youngster Matilda, who has a passion for reading and telekinesis.
In the musical film version for Netflix, the "Revolting Children" musical number happens after the students stage an uprising against their oppressive headmistress, Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson). The 14-year-old actress and dancer Meesha Garbett leads the charge as the Red Beret Girl — better known as Hortensia — through the halls in a 38-second dance break that's prompted even celebrities to try and replicate its choreography.
In an interview with Variety, Matilda the Musical's choreographer, Ellen Kane, whose choreography credits also include the musicals Legally Blonde, Billy Elliott, and Groundhog Day, says she never could have imagined such an overwhelmingly positive response to the "Revolting Children" dance.
"I know that dancing is popular on TikTok, but I didn’t really understand quite how popular," she said.
Ellen also gave some insight into how she envisioned the Red Beret Girl choreography coming to life: "I was super keen to split that song so we had a female and male child leading the revolution. It starts with Bruce actually opening Hortensia’s eyes up to that power, and she joins him. What we don’t see on all of those viral clips is that Bruce has his own corridor dance with his gang that he collects, and then she essentially answers with her corridor."
She added, "[Director] Matthew [Warchus] wanted that whole sequence to feel like a flood, like dams bursting. It’s about revolution and kids finding their voice. It’s about empowerment; essentially smashing down what was in order to create what will be."
Matilda the Musical is now streaming on Netflix.