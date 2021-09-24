This Latest Tiktok Trend Is Breathing New Life Into a ‘90s Country Hit

It's become clear that a song's popularity is deeply affected by whether or not a bunch of vacantly smiling individuals will dance to your track on TikTok . The Neon Moon trend is the latest addition to this particular brand of strange human behavior.

What is the Neon Moon TikTok dance?

There are some current artists who are effectively utilizing TikTok to spread awareness of their music and get a new track or album in people's ears. Take Doja Cat, for example. She's been able to get several songs trending on the platform.

While the silhouette challenge was shortly outed as being a treasure trove for e-pervs, an interesting bit of industry knowledge was gleaned from it: A song didn't exactly have to be "new" to go viral. "Streets," which was appended to the track, went TikTok crazy almost a year after its release. While this isn't the first time that's happened on the popular video-sharing platform, the Neon Moon Dance's new life definitely has that release schedule beat.

If you're a country music fan, then you've probably heard of Brooks & Dunn. The duo's debut 1991 album featured a ton of number one hits: four of the five singles released off the album reached the number one spot on the country music chart, and one of those songs was "Neon Moon."

While a song that came off an album that went six times platinum is going to be very well known and arguably a little played out, it's a new electronic remix of the song that's got people ready to wiggle their dignity away on TikTok.

Each Neon Moon dance video features the lyrics: "When the sun goes down on my side of town / That lonesome feeling comes to my door / And the whole world turns blue."

Kind of a weird thing to be dancing to, but then again, we're talking about a demographic known for mirthlessly implementing half-baked dance routines while rocking trendy pre-distressed streetwear, makeup-tutorial faces, and soulless grins for views.