SZA's 'SNL' Song "Big Boys" Has Gone Viral on TikTok

With the release of her latest album, "S.O.S.," on Dec. 8, 2022, we're all officially on SZA time now. The singer's new offering boasts impressive features and catchy melodies, and the album has received praise from critics and fans alike.

However, a SZA song that isn't on "S.O.S." is going viral on TikTok. Titled "Big Boys," it's attracting millions of listeners on the platform. With that being said, what exactly do we know about the track?