“Ghost In The Machine” by SZA: The Meaning Behind the Song Broken Down

SZA pumped fans up about her collaboration with Phoebe on the track “Ghost In The Machine” while talking with Hot 97. She specifically referenced the very unique sound of the track, saying, “It’s gonna sound how people think it’s gonna sound. It’s super alternative and strange.” Also, per NME, she talked about working with the songwriter, enthusing, “I’m grateful Phoebe showed up for me [on this collaboration]. I didn’t think she’d come to the studio in person, which she did, which was crazy and we laughed and she’s hilarious.”