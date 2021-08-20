Who Are Marlon Wayans' Kids? Inside the Comedian's Family

In his brand-new HBO comedy special You Know What It Is , Marlon Wayans shares his experiences as a father, brother, and son. Over the course of the hour-long special, Marlon also delves into some of his greatest fears in life. (Spoiler: People with outie belly buttons have made it to the top of the list.) He also touches on the cheating scandal that put an end to his relationship with Angelica Zachary. What's more, he also shares anecdotes about his kids.

Marlon Wayans shares two kids with his ex-partner Angelica Zachary.

The youngest of 10 siblings, Marlon got one of his first real breakthroughs in showbiz with the cult-classic comedy In Living Color. Created by his brother Keenen, the show also starred their siblings Shawn, Damon, Marlon, and one of their sisters, Kim. Marlon's latest material addresses his relationship with the rest of the famous family. What's more, he also shares details about his parenting philosophy and his experiences with raising kids.

Marlon and Angelica Zachary welcomed their first and only daughter, Amai, on May 24, 2000. She was followed by a son, Shawn Howell, on Feb. 3, 2002. During their time together, Marlon hardly ever talked about his relationship with Angelica in interviews with the press. He made a few exceptions, however. Take, for instance, a January 2013 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, where he revealed that he had once insisted on living in separate houses to keep the romance alive.

"I like to keep it fresh. When you live together that's when she starts wearing ... she don't come with the lingerie, she come with the sweatpants and the cream on the face and the curlers and the Uggs," Marlon joked. "That says, I'm not going to give you none."

Things came to an end between the couple that year, after Marlon was spotted in the arms of a mystery woman while traveling around on a luxury boat near St. Barts. An extremely secretive person, Marlon approached the breakup the same way he did the relationship, sharing only a sparse few details with the press. He and Angelica have been co-parenting their kids ever since.

Neither Amai nor Shawn appear to have social media profiles. Marlon has posted a few photos about them in the past, however, including a snap with his son which he captioned as "Me and the sequel." Amai has featured in a few photographs as well. Amai came out as gay a few years ago, which Marlon has supported wholeheartedly.