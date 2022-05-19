What Happened to 'As the World Turns' Star Marnie Schulenburg?

Sad news in the soap opera world: As the World Turns actress Marnie Schulenburg, who starred as Alison Stewart on the CBS daytime drama from 2007 to 2010, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Schulenburg originally portrayed Alison on CBS' The Young and the Restless before starting her run on As the World Turns. She was the latest actress to play the character and finished the role when As the World Turns aired its series finale in 2010.