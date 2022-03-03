Tanisha Harper Makes Her Debut as the New Jordan Ashford on 'General Hospital'By Leila Kozma
Mar. 3 2022, Published 11:42 a.m. ET
The Bold and the Beautiful alum Tanisha Harper made her debut on General Hospital in the episode airing on March 2, 2022.
The actress replaced Briana Nicole Henry in Jordan Ashford's role in the Emmy-winning primetime soap. What necessitated the casting changes? What happened to Jordan on General Hospital?
Here's what happened to Jordan on 'General Hospital.'
Jordan's character was first introduced in 2014. Previous episodes of General Hospital cast light on new aspects of her work and personal life. A working mom, she used to be an undercover cop at the DEA. She landed a job at the Port Charles Police Department later on in the show.
Jordan has had a complicated relationship with her only son, TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow). At one point in the series, TJ had to choose between enrolling in a military school or living with Shawn Butler (Sean Blakemore).
Casting changes are relatively commonplace over at General Hospital. Vinessa Antoine was the first actress to portray Jordan on the show. She left in 2018, passing over the baton to Briana Nicole Henry (who played the role from 2018–2021) and Tiffany Daniels (who temporarily played the role in 2021 while Briana had COVID). Meanwhile, TJ was previously portrayed by Krys Meyer and Tequan Richmond.
Briana Nicole Henry announced her decision to leave 'General Hospital' in the fall of 2021 on Instagram.
Tanisha landed Jordan's role only recently, after Briana announced that she was ready to move on to pastures new. Briana announced her first pregnancy in the fall of 2021.
"I suppose it is that time isn’t it," she wrote on Instagram on Sept. 14, 2021. "I decided it was time for me to move on from @generalhospitalabc, and I got nothing but love and support from everyone involved. Not to mention was given the most beautiful send-off that left me quite literally shaken."
Tanisha Harper officially joined 'General Hospital' as a series regular in February 2022.
The first press releases announcing Tanisha's appointment as a series regular were published in February 2022. The actress is set to portray the next chapter in Jordan's life.
In the episode airing on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Jordan got caught up in a slightly odd, if not suspicious, conversation with Laura (Genie Francis) and Anna (Finola Hughes). Could this be a lead? Only time will tell.
General Hospital fans can't wait to find out which secrets Jordan will unveil in her role as the police commissioner.
"Jordan came back much to the delight of the whole crew. Just in the nick of time to save Anna, Laura and Mac from the scolding of their lives from Felicia trying to keep Mac from going back to work too soon. This is one hell of a crime fighting team!" tweeted @STEELK1969.
"Welcome Back Jordan! She looks stunning, and I can't wait for her to go back to work and be a boss. Also looking forward to Jordan and TJ scenes. #GH" tweeted @soapdiva2288.
Catch new episodes of General Hospital every weekday at 2 p.m. EST on ABC.