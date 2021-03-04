Meet 'Marriage or Mortgage' Hosts Sarah Miller and Nichole Holmes (EXCLUSIVE)

It's the ultimate question Millennial couples face — have a big wedding or buy a starter home? The choice has become a marriage-defining either-or decision for many new couples, but since the answer is usually based on one's personal values, it's never an easy decision to make.

Netflix's new show Marriage or Mortgage attempts to help couples make that decision. The show introduces these couples to wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes, who compete for the couples' business.