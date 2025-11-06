Details on Marshawn Kneeland's Girlfriend Catalina Marshawn's sudden death left behind grieving loved ones, including his girlfriend named Catalina. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 6 2025, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Dallas Cowboys

Losing someone in their prime of their life is always a devastating blow. For loved ones of Dallas Cowboys' defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, his death at 24 was unexpected and crushing. Perhaps doubly so because he passed just a year and a half after his mother, leaving his family grieving twice over in a short period of time.

Even though his mother preceded him in death, Marshawn left behind many loved ones, including his girlfriend, Catalina. Here's what we know about his mysterious girlfriend and the loss his family must now grapple with after losing both Marshawn and his mother, Wendy.

Here's what we know about Marshawn Kneeland's girlfriend, Catalina.

Unfortunately, not a whole lot is known about Catalina. She and Marshawn seemed to keep their relationship out of the public eye, and we aren't aware of any photographs or posts of the two of them together. However, she was mentioned in the official statement of his passing.

The Dallas Cowboys confirmed Marshawn's death, with the NFL team saying in a statement, “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

There are no public details about their relationship aside from the statement, but Marshawn's social media seems to paint a picture of someone devoted to his family and loved ones.

Marshawn died at just 24 years old, a year and a half after his mom.

Unfortunately, one of those family members passed away in February 2024: Marshawn's mom, Wendy. Her death came unexpectedly just as Marshawn was gearing up for NFL scouting, which he later called "tough." In an interview with Dallas Morning News, he revealed that he carried a small urn of her ashes around his neck.

He shared, "It was definitely tough. I just managed it. She helped me a lot in my younger years getting into football. I always had the dream. I always told her, ‘I’m going to the NFL,’ and I made it. It’s a hard situation just knowing she got to see me potentially going to the NFL and going through the process. She’s still with me. I got this urn of her ashes, I carry with me everywhere. I still feel like she’s there watching over me."

Marshawn would follow his mom in death just a year and a half later, on Nov. 5, 2025. USA Today reports that Marshawn's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, with his passing discovered following a police search.

Marshawn's death at just 24 came as a shock to his friends, loved ones, and fans, and has prompted a new round of discussions about mental health, especially as it pertains to sports figures. Our thoughts are with Marshawn's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.