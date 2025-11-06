As the World Learns About Marshawn Kneeland's Death, Fans Want to Know More About His Parents The Dallas Cowboys defensive end died at the age of 24 on Nov. 5, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 6 2025, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Sports fans are stunned by the tragic death of 24-year-old NFL star Marshawn Kneeland. According to People, Marshawn died on Nov. 5, 2025, at his home in Plano, Texas.

Marshawn was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the was 2024 NFL Draft after playing football at Western Michigan University. As fans learn about his untimely death, they want to know more about his parents.

Marshawn Kneeland parents are Wendy and Shawn Kneeland.

Marshawn Kneeland's parents are Wendy and Shawn Kneeland. Not much is publicly known about Shawn, but Wendy died unexpectedly on Feb. 18, 2024, according to The Dallas Morning News. Wendy passed away as her son prepared for the NFL scouting combine. Marshawn carried her ashes in a two-inch urn on a chain around his neck. He told the press that he and his mother dreamed of him joining the Dallas Cowboys, and her untimely death as he made the team was "tough."

"It was definitely tough,” he said. "I just managed it. She helped me a lot in my younger years getting into football. I always had the dream. I always told her, ‘I’m going to the NFL,’ and I made it. It’s a hard situation just knowing she got to see me potentially going to the NFL and going through the process. She’s still with me. I got this urn of her ashes, I carry with me everywhere. I still feel like she’s there watching over me."

The Dallas Cowboys confirmed Marshawn's death with a statement. The NFL rookie reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," read the statement. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family."

We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates. pic.twitter.com/4kowniiC0c — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2025

The Plano Police Department was called to Marshawn's residence at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 5 for a welfare check, but they did not make contact. TMZ Sports reports that Marshawn texted his girlfriend that he was going to "end it all." He also contacted family members, according to police reports, which read, "subject is texting his family goodbye." Marshawn was found at 1:30 a.m. with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The NFL star had reportedly been involved in a pursuit with the Frisco Police Department earlier in the evening after they attempted to cite him for a traffic violation at around 10:39 p.m., but he lost the troopers. His car was later found abandoned on the Dallas Parkway.

"During the course of the search, officers received information that Kneeland had expressed suicidal ideations. Kneeland was later located at 1:31a.m., deceased with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," read the police report. "The cause/manner of death will be determined by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office."