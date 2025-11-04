Former NBA Star Sebastian Telfair Was Sentenced to the Same Prison as Diddy — Here’s Why The former NBA player was spotted chatting with Diddy in Fort Dix prison in New Jersey. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Nov. 4 2025, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Sebastian Telfair entered the NBA, it seemed as if nothing could step in his way. He entered the league straight out of high school after being selected as the 13th pick with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2004. Sebastian's winning streak resulted in him dominating the court through his time with the Trail Blazers, the Boston Celtics, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and several teams within the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

Though he was well-known in his industry and was once considered one of Brooklyn, NY's brightest stars, the native New Yorker's post-NBA career hasn't been as promising. Years after he returned from playing overseas, Sebastian was sentenced to spending half a year in prison. So, what caused his conviction. Here's what to know.

Why is Sebastian Telfair in prison?

Sebastian was sentenced to prison in July 2025 and was ordered to August 2025. According to Sportico, the NBA player's arrest happened after he failed to meet the terms of his supervised release from charges he acquired from a 2021 health fraud case. Sebastian, along with several other former NBA players, turned in false to health care providers in a scheme to defraud the NBA’s Players Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.

Sebastian agreed to serve six months in prison as a result of failing to meet the terms of his conditional release. He entered prison on Aug. 12, 2025. According to TMZ, Sebastian vehemently disagreed with his sentence, stating he believed it was "definitely some bulls--t." He also told the outlet that he wanted President Donald Trump to consider pardoning him after looking at his case.

"Trump," he addressed the president while speaking to TMZ. "Go check in on my story and you're definitely going to want to pardon me. You'll hold me accountable and want me to continue to go do good. But I did too good to being sending anybody to jail."

Sebastian Telfair links up with Diddy in prison



(Via @TMZ ) pic.twitter.com/ic6ls1iZ6s — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 3, 2025

Sebastian Telfair was sentenced to the same prison as Diddy.

While Sebastian received a lighter sentence that could see him getting out of prison in less than a year, any time spent in prison can feel isolating and a bit too much. Thankfully, in the former NBA phenom's case, he had a familiar face serving time alongside him. In August 2025, TMZ reported that Sebastian turned himself into Fort Dix prison in New Jersey. Three months later, the outlet reported that Fort Dix was also the temporary home of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

In November 2025, Diddy entered Fort Dix for his 50-month prison sentence for transportation for the purposes of prostitution and is expected to be there until May 2028. The disgraced music mogul is reportedly making new friends in prison while connecting with old ones. In footage captured by TMZ, Diddy and Sebastian chatted in the prison yard among other prisoners.

The two celebs, who grew up in New York, reportedly go way back. Before he turned himself into prison, Sebastian publicly addressed Diddy's sexual abuse allegations and trial. According to his August 2025 interview with VladTV, he clarified that while he wasn't involved in any of Diddy's abusive acts, including his now-infamous "Freak-Off" parties, he wholly supported his friend's prison release.