Mladen Žižović Died During a Game — Inside the Coach's Cause of Death The former player worked with the Radnicki 1923 during the final year of his career. By Diego Peralta Updated Nov. 5 2025, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: X/ @goal_gossip1

The world of professional sports brings a lot of joy to millions of people from all over the world. Unfortunately, it occasionally comes along with heartbreaking tragedies. Mladen Žižović died unexpectedly during a Radnicki 1923 match, less than two months after signing a contract to coach the team.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Mladen? Here's what we know about the coach's cause of death. The tragedy shocked the soccer community, with the news of Mladen's passing quickly spreading on the internet. The Radnicki 1923 players and crew will dearly miss the man who attempted to reach new horizons.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Mladen Žižović's cause of death?

The BBC reports that Mladen died because he had what appeared to be a heart attack on the field. Everything seemed to go well during the encounter between Radnicki 1923 and the OFK Beograd, until the coach collapsed while watching the action. Paramedics are always present at professional matches in case anything unexpected happens on the field. The team of first responders rapidly made their way to Mladen before he was taken to the hospital.

Dangerous medical situations are defined in a matter of seconds. The medical facility wasn't able to help Mladen, and news of his passing was communicated to the players who had seen him merely minutes before. Some of the athletes displayed emotional reactions upon hearing about the tragedy that took place. When a new coach comes on board, a team is filled with potential to triumph. The timing of Mladen's demise is one of the most heartbreaking aspects of the news.

Article continues below advertisement

The administration behind Radnicki 1923 released a statement: "Our club has lost not only a great professional but above all a good man, a friend, and a sportsman who, with his knowledge, energy, and nobility has left a deep mark on the hearts of all who knew him."

Article continues below advertisement

Mladen Žižović dedicated his life to the sport.

There are people who are born with a very specific purpose to fulfill. Mladen knew he wanted to dedicate his life to soccer from a very early age. The athlete made his professional debut for Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2008, during what was established as a friendly match against Japan. The transition from playing to coaching can be difficult, but Mladen adapted quickly. The first team that recruited the former player was Radnik Bijeljina, where he stayed over the course of two years.

Through the years, coaches gain plenty of experience that allows them to join different teams. The Zrinjski Mostar, the Sloboda Tuzla, the Al-Kholood, and the Shkupi all welcomed Mladen as their coach at some point. The soccer star worked on the Serbian SuperLiga and similar leagues for a decade. The impact someone leaves on the sport depends on their achievements and how they treat the people around them. Judging by the players' reactions, Mladen was respected as a member of the Radnicki.