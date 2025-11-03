Why Does Jayden Daniels Have the Japanese Flag on His Helmet? Find out the Familial Reason Back in September, football fans noticed that Jayden had a Japanese flag sticker underneath the American flag on his helmet. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 3 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since officially being drafted to the NFL by the Washington Commanders, quarterback Jayden Daniels has had an extremely impressive run. Fans of the star can easily recite his stats and accomplishments with ease, but his personal background may be a little harder to source.

One inquiry regarding Jayden is why his helmet bears the Japanese flag. There is a definite reason why the flag is there, and the explanation is heartwarming.

Why does Jayden Daniels have the Japanese flag on his helmet?

Back in September, football fans noticed that Jayden had a Japanese flag sticker underneath the American flag on his helmet. According to the Associated Press, the flag is represented to honor Jayden’s late great-grandmother, who was Japanese. Per the outlet, he shared that he intends to wear the Japanese flag sticker for the remainder of the football season.

“My great-grandmother is Japanese, so I’m showing love to her,” Jayden said when asked about the flag, according to Pro Football Network.

In November 2025, Jayden suffered a serious injury on the field impacting his playing time.

On Sunday, Nov. 2, Jayden dislocated his left elbow during a game between the Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks, according to CBS Sports. Jayden was injured after being tackled by Drake Thomas, a linebacker for the Seahawks. The quarterback rolled over, attempting to rely on his non-throwing arm for support, but as he landed, his left elbow appeared to bend inwards, per the outlet.

Following the injury, medical staff came to the field and placed Jayden’s elbow in a brace, and he was taken to receive further medical treatment. In an update on Monday, it was confirmed that Jayden would have an MRI in the coming days. With this development, CBS Sports reported that Jayden will be officially placed on the injured reserve list.

After receiving negative X-rays, team insiders are said to be hopeful that the star player will be able to avoid the injured reserve list and continue to play for the remainder of the season — but this has not yet been confirmed.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn spoke about Jayden’s injury following the team’s loss to the Seahawks. "Obviously, I'm just gutted by it, I'm just bummed," he said, per CBS Sports. "We didn't have any read plays on [the play call], and the one he was injured on is usually a run or a throw to the flat. It's not a scramble. It wasn't a designed read or play into that spot. If we run it 50 times, it's either a handoff or a throw 50 times."

This is the latest in a series of setbacks for Jayden this season.

Prior to his recent elbow injury, the Heisman trophy winner suffered an ankle injury playing against the Green Bay Packers, which resulted in him missing two games. Additionally, Jayden injured his hamstring when the Commanders faced the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN.

Marcus Mariota, who will start in place of Jayden while he recovers, spoke about his injury. "Football is a violent game, something we understand going into it, but that being said, it still hurts," he said, according to the outlet.