Has a Rookie Quarterback Ever Played in the Super Bowl? The Answer Might Surprise You Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has a chance to become the first rookie QB to ever start in a Super Bowl.

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, history could be made, folks! On Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, the Washington Commanders will face off against their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. But here's the kicker: Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will become only the sixth rookie QB ever to start a conference championship game.

Now, if Jayden Daniels leads the Commanders to victory, they'll be heading to the Super Bowl — and that means a rookie quarterback will start in the big game. Wait, has that ever happened before? Let's find out!

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Has a rookie QB ever made it to the Super Bowl?

It may be hard to believe, but in the 52 Super Bowls played in NFL history, not a single one has seen a rookie quarterback in action. However, that could all change with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. As previously mentioned, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner is set to become just the sixth rookie quarterback to start in a conference championship game. The five previous rookie quarterbacks to reach this stage are:

Shaun King (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. St. Louis Rams (1999-2000)

Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. New England Patriots (2004-05)

Joe Flacco (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2008-09)

Mark Sanchez (New York Jets) vs. Indianapolis Colts (2009-10)

Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (2022-23)

Jayden Daniels during his NFL preseason debut.

Sadly, all five of these quarterbacks were dealt a loss in their conference championship game during their rookie seasons. That means Jayden Daniels has the opportunity to make history as the first rookie QB to not only win a conference championship but also start in the Super Bowl.

Jayden Daniels could become the greatest rookie QB ever.

While it's still up in the air whether the Washington Commanders will walk away with the NFC Championship, we think they've got a solid chance. After all, they already handed the Philadelphia Eagles a major setback earlier this season, beating them 36-33 on Dec. 22, 2024, and snapping Philly's impressive 10-game win streak.

In that nail-biting showdown, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 258 yards and five touchdowns, capping off a game-winning drive in the final moments — a true test of his poise under pressure.

Jayden Daniels on the possibility of becoming the first rookie QB to start in Super Bowl:



“Man. I’m not even thinking that far. It would obviously be a blessing but I’m just focused on how can I be better day by day.” pic.twitter.com/G9FafRVCVz — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) January 22, 2025

Jayden Daniels has also been nothing short of a revelation for the Commanders, leading a stunning turnaround for the franchise. After finishing 2023 with a disappointing 4-13 record, Washington is now sitting at 14-5 (including the postseason), with their first NFC Championship appearance since the 1991 season. His impact has been undeniable, turning the team into one of the most formidable squads in the league.

But it's not just Daniels' passing game that's been impressive. He also rushed for 891 yards during the regular season, setting a new benchmark for rookie quarterbacks. Jayden's 46 postseason completions are also a rookie quarterback record! And with six more passing yards, he'll surpass Russell Wilson for the most postseason passing yards by a rookie quarterback.

#Eagles DB Darius Slay speaks on playing the #Commanders to go the Super Bowl and how Jayden Daniels is the best rookie QB ever:



“To see what he’s doing as a rookie, I will say he is the greatest rookie quarterback ever”



(via @bigplay24slay on YT) pic.twitter.com/MDxJCB1ZM6 — 𝒆𝒍𝒊… (@CMNDERS) January 21, 2025

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who's no stranger to facing some of the league's best quarterbacks, had high praise for Jayden Daniels. On his podcast, he said, "To see what he's doing as a rookie, I will say he is the greatest rookie quarterback ever."