The Washington Commanders' Pig Mascot, Major Tuddy, Honors the Team's Rich Legacy

For years, the Washington Redskins name sparked significant controversy. In 2020, amid growing pressure from NFL and team sponsors, the name was retired as part of a broader movement following the George Floyd protests and a renewed focus on Native American mascot issues. The team temporarily became the Washington Football Team for two seasons before officially rebranding as the Washington Commanders in 2022.

With the rebrand came a new mascot: Major Tuddy, a large, anthropomorphic pig in a combat helmet and team uniform. While undeniably cute, it's left fans wondering: Why a pig? Here's the story behind it!



Why is the Washington Commanders' mascot a pig?

As it turns out, the Commanders chose a pig as their mascot to honor "The Hogs" — the legendary nickname for the team's dominant offensive linemen from the '80s and early '90s. The group, named by offensive line coach Joe Bugel, included standout players like Russ Grimm, Mark May, Jeff Bostic, Joe Jacoby, and Mark Schlereth.

All of them played on at least one of the franchise's three Super Bowl-winning teams from 1982 to 1991, with Russ Grimm earning a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

On Jan. 1, 2023, several members of "The Hogs" were present at the Commanders' game against the Cleveland Browns — the same day Major Tuddy made his debut. As for the pig mascot's name, Major pays tribute to the Washington D.C. area's military history, while Tuddy is a take on the football term for touchdown (TD).

Major Tuddy's debut sparked plenty of controversy.

Although Major Tuddy's unveiling was meant to be a joyous moment, it quickly turned into a controversial moment for the team. For one, some critics took issue with the "Major" part of his name, arguing that it seemed at odds with the Commanders' rebrand, which was intended to distance the franchise from its racist past.

The mascot's debut also came with a hefty dose of drama —litigation drama, that is. Several members of the original Hogs were so displeased with the new mascot that they issued a statement distancing themselves from then-team owner Dan Snyder and threatening legal action. Ahead of the mascot's big reveal, "The Hogs" filed a lawsuit against Snyder, claiming he was profiting off their legacy without compensating them properly.

Can’t make this up - original Hogs suing the Commanders. Wow. Riggins, Jacoby. This is real. pic.twitter.com/NoazjEBXdd — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 26, 2022 Source: twitter

In a Dec. 26, 2022, statement from O-Line Entertainment, which represents "The Hogs," they accused Snyder and the Commanders of trying to capitalize on the "Hogs" brand without giving credit to the men who helped build it.

"Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders are trying to profit off the original HOGS legacy by taking that trademark and associated goodwill and brand equity of the original HOGS," the statement read. "The Commanders are using the original HOGS brand for commercial purposes with NO compensation to the men [whose] blood and sweat equity built the original HOGS brand 40 years ago."