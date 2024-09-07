Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL The Commanders Are Wearing Black on the Field — A Look at the Uniform Shift The Commanders' black jerseys are back for a very special reason. By D.M. Updated Sept. 7 2024, 2:29 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have embraced a new look, rocking their rarely-seen black uniforms during season games. The 2024-2025 NFL season kicked off on September 5, with fans eager for the Commanders' return after a disappointing previous year – while others are hoping to catch a glimpse of the black threads. The team entered last season with high hopes of competing in the tough NFC East, but they faced ups and downs throughout the campaign.

Their playoff hopes ended in Week 10 after a crushing loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite the team's struggles, fans were thrilled to see the black uniforms make a comeback. This bold shift from the traditional burgundy and gold has become a fan favorite. The sleek uniforms have grown into a symbol of pride and resilience for the team, as they pay homage to the heroes who help keep America safe.

Why are The Commanders wearing black uniforms?

The Commanders designed their black uniforms as a key part of their broader rebranding effort, which began when the franchise officially changed its name in 2022. After years of controversy surrounding their previous name, the team aimed to reshape its identity. Along with introducing a new name and logo, they rolled out a modern, streamlined look to signal a fresh chapter for the franchise.

The black uniforms carry deeper meaning beyond their sleek appearance. As a tribute to the military, they include several elements that honor those who serve. Inside the collar, the phrase "one mission" is inscribed, paying homage to the no-man-left-behind mentality that defines military camaraderie. A custom diamond camo pattern subtly connects the design to military service, while the "Commanders" wordmark on the left breast mirrors the placement of a military name tag.

The Commanders black jersey’s are beautiful pic.twitter.com/YZ8RwlJhiZ — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) August 25, 2024

The Commanders first rocked their black uniforms in Week 2 of the 2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys. The team brought them out again in Week 11 against the New York Giants and in Week 5 when they faced the Chicago Bears. Now, fans of The Commanders are raving about the black uniforms, sharing their thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter). “The black Commanders jerseys go RIDICULOUSLY HARD,” one person tweeted. While another wrote, “The Commanders black jerseys are beautiful.”

The Commanders are still wearing their classic uniforms.

Fans of the classic Commanders uniform have no need to fear, as the Washington-based team will continue sporting their burgundy and white getups. The Commanders' main uniforms still feature the signature burgundy and gold colors. The burgundy jerseys come with gold numbers and accents, paired with either burgundy or white pants. Their burgundy helmets, complete with the "W" logo, pull the whole uniform together with a sleek, recognizable design.

