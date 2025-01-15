Everything You Need to Know About Voting for the 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year The 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year will be honored during Super Bowl week in New Orleans and receive a Pepsi Zero Sugar-themed trophy. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 15 2025, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: NFL.com

Attention all football fans — it's that time again! On Jan. 14, 2025, the NFL unveiled the six finalists for the 2024 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award, all selected for their exceptional performances this season.

The 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year will be honored during Super Bowl week in New Orleans and receive a one-of-a-kind Pepsi Zero Sugar-themed trophy. But before we even think of that exciting moment, we have to focus on the vote. Here's how you can cast yours!

Here's how to vote for the NFL Rookie of the Year award!

If you're eager to cast your vote for the 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year, you're in the right place! The winner will be chosen by YOU — the fans! It's simple: Just head over to nfl.com/rookies, where you'll find all six finalists listed.

Once you're there, pick the player you think deserves the Rookie of the Year title, then click "Vote Now." You'll be taken to a thank-you screen that says, "Thanks for voting for Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year!" You'll even have the option to share your vote on social media and see what your friends think.

And the oh-so-best part? You can vote as many times as you want! But, please, don't wait too long — voting officially wraps up on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. So, make sure your voice is heard and help decide who takes home this prestigious award!

Here are the nominees for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award.

Each week, six players were nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week award, with fans voting for the winner on the official NFL wesbite. These results helped determine the finalists for the 2024 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award.

The finalists are: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders): He set the rookie tight end records with 112 receptions and 1,194 receiving yards, including the most receptions by a rookie in a season.

Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders): He led rookie quarterbacks in passer rating, completion percentage, and rushing yards, setting multiple rookie QB records and winning 11 Rookie of the Week honors.

Bucky Irving (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): He led rookies in scrimmage yards (1,514) and rushing yards (1,122), with eight games featuring at least one rushing touchdown.

Malik Nabers (New York Giants): He ranked second in rookie receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,204), with a record 14 games of five or more receptions.

Bo Nix (Denver Broncos): He led rookie QBs in completions (376), passing yards (3,775), and touchdowns (29), breaking multiple rookie QB records.

Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars): He ranked third in rookie receiving yards (1,282) and first in touchdown receptions (10), with more than 75 receiving yards in seven straight games.