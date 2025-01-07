Abandoned by His Parents: Why Jahmyr Gibbs Was Raised by His Grandmother "Jahmyr came from a broken home, so I always wanted him to be around good people and to know that every home isn’t a broken home." By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 7 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Abandoned by his biological parents at a young age, Jahmyr Gibbs could have easily been another tragic story of a child lost to the circumstances of a broken home. Instead, he found unwavering love and stability in the arms of his grandmother, Angela Willis. Though Angela didn’t have a home to offer him — they were living in a shelter when Jahmyr first met his adoptive parents — she became the solid parental figure he so desperately needed.

Article continues below advertisement

With her guidance and support, he was able to overcome his difficult beginnings and rose to be a talented running back in the NFL. The curiosity surrounding Jahmyr’s parents persists, as their absence played a pivotal role in shaping his life. His early years were marked by uncertainty and hardship. Fortunately, his grandmother’s presence — and the timely intervention of his adoptive parents — helped him rewrite his story.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Jahmyr Gibbs’s parents left him searching for stability.

Jahmyr’s parents abandoned him when he was just a young child, leaving him to navigate a challenging and unstable upbringing. Things were reportedly not great between his biological parents, and they were unable to sort their lives out enough to raise their son. After being abandoned by his parents, his grandmother Angela didn’t hesitate to step up and raise him on her own.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her love for Jahmyr, Angela faced her own struggles. At one point, the two were living in a shelter, with Angela doing everything in her power to provide care and guidance despite their circumstances. This instability could have derailed Jahmyr’s future, but Angela’s presence gave him a parental figure who refused to give up on him.

Angela didn’t have a home to offer Jahmyr. What she lacked in resources, however, she made up for with love and determination. Her role in Jahmyr’s life became one of his greatest blessings. She instilled him with the strength not to give up even when it looked like all hope was lost.

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on Jahmyr’s journey, Angela told the Dalton Daily Citizen, “There’s stuff that can happen that can make you go in the other direction because of things that happened in your life. I’m just so proud of him. The big almighty has a plan for him.” Filled with pride, her faith in her grandson never wavered.

Article continues below advertisement

His grandmother also recognized the importance of having a loving family. Likewise, she reflected on how difficult it was for her to make sure he felt the love of two parental figures from just her. “I’m his grandma, I’m not his mama or his daddy," she said. "Jah came from a broken home, so I always wanted him to be around good people and to know that every home isn’t a broken home. Family is about more than blood or race, it’s about who loves you and supports you.”

The support of adoptive parents made a difference in his life.

While Angela was his primary parental figure, Jahmyr’s life took a significant turn when his adoptive parents entered the picture. He first met Dusty and Greg Ross when he was living at a shelter with his grandmother.

Article continues below advertisement

The details are a little unclear as to whether they legally adopted him or if they just stepped into the role as his adoptive parents. What is clear is that Greg and Dusty loved Jahmyr just as much as his grandmother did.