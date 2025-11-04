23XI Racing Co-Owner Denny Hamlin Has a Net Worth That Matches His Career Successes Denny has become the face of antitrust NASCAR pushback, but his net worth reflects his successes more than his legal battles. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 4 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Motorsports on NBC

Sometimes being the best in your career means catching the most public flak. This is certainly the case for 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin. He's known for his skill on the NASCAR track, but he's also known for fighting back against the racing league due to what he and colleagues have claimed are antitrust violations.

Nonetheless, Denny's career has amassed several major wins and an impressive record that puts him at the top of racing's biggest names. Here's what we know about the net worth he has built in the process, plus the lawsuit that puts him squarely at the top of NASCAR's list of least favorite people.

Denny Hamlin's net worth is indicative of a pretty successful career.

As co-owner of 23XI Racing, Denny is an influential force in the world of NASCAR. And add to that the fact that he's one of the sport's most winning drivers, and you have a recipe for major monetary success.

Denny Hamlin NASCAR driver Net worth: $65 Million Denny Hamlin is co-owner of 23XI Racing and a pivotal figure in NASCAR. Birthdate: Nov. 18, 1980 Birthplace: Tampa, Fla. Marriages: 0 (engaged to Jordan Fish) Children: 3

According to Essentially Sports, Denny's estimated net worth is around $65 million. They estimate he brings in around $13 million annually for his salary, and that's not including partnerships and brand deals.

Denny is embroiled in a contentious anti-trust lawsuit against NASCAR.

But his racing career isn't all rainbows and roses. Denny and his cohorts are claiming that NASCAR has rigged the system from the top down, and they're fighting back. In 2024, Denny's 23XI Racing, along with Front Row Motorsports, filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR, claiming that the behemoth was using its charter system to maintain a monopoly control over the industry.

In the filing, Denny and 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan allege that NASCAR owns the field via charters that guarantee teams entry and payouts while limiting other teams’ access to those benefits. Additionally, the lawsuit claims that NASCAR forces teams and drivers into agreements and blocks independent earning models.

A trial date is set for Dec. 1, 2025, but NASCAR hasn't taken the lawsuit sitting down. Chris Yates, attorney for NASCAR, argued that Denny and others named in the lawsuit shouldn't be able to use the charter system for profit while the lawsuit was ongoing. NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps once hinted that he hoped that the two groups could settle before the trial started, per Fox Sports.

Yet by November 2025, Denny didn't seem hopeful about such a settlement. In late October, Essentially Sports reported, Denny was asked, “About some movement and lawsuits and more settlement stuff, I’m curious — do you get updates this week, or do you ask to be left alone this week?” He replied, “No, I always get updates about everything, but mostly that stuff was all through the media and not actual dialogue.” He was then asked, “So there’s nothing close?” To which Denny responded, “No."