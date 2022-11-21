According to Decider, the label on the shoes alleged that the film was "The Greatest Mafia Movie Ever Made" and directed by Matteo JWHJ 0715 but produced by Scorsese about the Naples mafia. Naturally, the photo began to cycle around the internet. Interest in the fictional film picked up steam when someone made a fan poster using pictures of Robert de Niro from The Godfather Part II with other mob movie actors from the 1970s.