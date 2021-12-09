Is Mary Wiseman From 'Star Trek: Discovery' Married — and Are the Pregnancy Rumors True?

Mary’s fans are curious to know if she is indeed expecting a little one. According to Celebs Diaries, the rumors about her being pregnant are totally false. There haven’t been any hints, clues, or blatant pregnancy announcements from Mary or Noah in interviews or on their social media profiles. Most recent pictures of Mary don’t include a visible baby bump either.

While some are using the pregnancy rumors as an opportunity to body shame the star, Mary has seemingly been able to keep her confidence, and often talks about body image and how it relates to her acting career.