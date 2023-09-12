Home > Viral News > Trending Taco Bell Worker Shares "Massive" Uber Eats Order, Sparks Debate About Driver Pay A Taco Bell employee shared a huge Uber Eats order they received, which launched into a debate about driver compensation on Reddit. By Mustafa Gatollari Sep. 12 2023, Published 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Reddit | @JustABoredCitizen

Ever place a giant fast-food delivery?

Source: Reddit | @JustABoredCitizen

Ginormous fast food orders aren't as uncommon as people would think. Remember the time a McDonald's employee had to put together a 6,400 item order with their crew? It's a staggering number to even try and think about, not to mention the logistics of putting everything together, getting it ready for transport, and making sure that there's enough stock to fulfill the order and all of the other hungry patrons you've got coming into your restaurant.

It's not uncommon for these giant fast-food orders to happen.

Source: Getty Images

One would think that a separate catering department or extra employees would be kept on hand for such large orders, or purchases of that size would necessitate a call at least 48 hours ahead, but in the case of the particular Mickey D's order above, a call was made on the same day, leading to an exceptionally stressful day at work for the employees at hand.

And they can be a challenge for restaurant employees.

Source: Getty Images

At least in the case of this McDonald's order, the onus of the food's delivery was ultimately placed on the shoulders of the person who purchased it to begin with. And while this massive Taco Bell order, which was uploaded by a Taco Bell employee was a fraction of the total item count, people were still freaking out that a single deliverer was expected to complete it.

A church placed this massive Taco Bell order on Uber Eats.

Source: Reddit | @JustABoredCitizen

The Reddit user who works at the popular fast food chain uploaded the post @JustABoredCitizen says was ordered by a local evangelist church that places massive food orders and "do their stupid tax exemption on it." The entirety of the order included: 80 Nacho Fries

80 Beefy 5 Layer Burritos

40 Beef Soft Tacos

80 Seasoned Fries

80 Nacho Cheese Dips

40 Beef Crunchy Tacos

40 Medium Teas

40 Medium Cinnabon Delight Iced Coffees

They didn't even give any notice to the restaurant.

Source: Reddit | @JustABoredCitizen

Redditors who saw the order were not only shocked at the massive quantity of food, and had some questions about washing down Taco Bell with Cinnamon-flavored sweetened iced coffee, but the bigger problem was managing the transportation of some 80 drinks.

Many lamented there should be rules about these types of "surprise" giant orders.

Source: Reddit | @JustABoredCitizen

While putting a bunch of bags of food in one's trunk is manageable, especially a trunk organizer, having a bunch of drinks sloshing around isn't exactly an easy prospect. And then you run the risk of a customer leaving a negative review or complaining to Uber Eats if one of them spills in the car. Not to mention now you've got to clean up a bunch of artificially sweetened, sticky ice coffee syrup from your whip.

Not to mention the difficult nature of these orders for the drivers.

Source: Reddit | @JustABoredCitizen

"If I did Ubereats there is no way I would pick up that order like how the hell are you going to move 80 drinks???" one user wrote. "I’m door dash and they’d have to pay me at least $50 to even try lol," another wrote. The bigger question most people had, however, was how much the driver was paid for completing such a large order.

"We don't get paid enough to do these types of orders"

Source: Reddit | @JustABoredCitizen

There were some folks who speculated that the Uber Eats driver probably didn't get paid that much despite the order being huge. There was one DoorDasher in the comments section (not OP) shared an anecdote about a huge Frisch's order they had delivered that seemingly corroborates the low base payouts delivery drivers receive despite how large an order is.

"I've had some insane orders from businesses that just aren't worth it"

Source: Getty Images

Reddit user @emihana talked about picking up an order that contained some "$800 worth of food, including 50 drinks, half of which were coffees with those lids with the holes in them."

The orders are even difficult for drivers to deal with.

Source: Reddit | @JustABoredCitizen

Emihana stated that they thankfully didn't spill any of the drinks, but that their base pay for the order was only $8, even though it "took an hour to prepare and load everything into [their] car." They said that the tip was hidden from them, but they saw after they completed the order they were given a generous gratuity of $250.

An order like this is a great way to get cold food!

Source: Reddit | @JustABoredCitizen