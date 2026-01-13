Black Midi Guitarist and Co-Founder Matt Kwaniweski-Kelvin’s Cause of Death Explained The musician was 26 years old when he died on Jan. 12, 2026. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 13 2026, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

British guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin co-created one of his native country's top experimental bands, Black Midi. Formed in London in 2017, the band was known for its fearless sounds and became known for its unpredictable, genre-fluid sound blending math rock, post-punk, avant-jazz, and progressive rock.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, in January 2026, the band faced a devastating update after it was announced that Matt passed away at just 26 years old. Here's what to know about his cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin's cause of death?

Matt's death was confirmed on social media on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. According to a statement posted by his label, Rough Trade Records, he passed away following a "a long battle with his mental health.” "A talented musician and a kind, loving man finally succumbed; despite all efforts,” the statement read. “He will always be loved. Please take a moment to check in with your loved ones so we can stop this happening to our young men.”

Rough Trade Records would like to extend deepest sympathy to the Kwasniewski-Kelvin family who have shared this statement on the tragic passing of founding black midi member Matt - an incredibly talented person who will be truly missed.



If you are struggling with mental health… pic.twitter.com/Gqsj25qzSl — Rough Trade Records (@RoughTradeRecs) January 12, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear what Matt's exact cause of death, as there has yet to be an autopsy as of this writing. However, according to Variety, the musician had been open about his mental health battles over the course of his career. In 2021, he temporarily left Black Midi soon after the release of their sophomore album Cavalcade. Matt explained that his departure from the group was due to his mental health challenges.

"I have been taking some time off from the band as I have been mentally unwell,” he shared with his fans, with the band adding, “We’re all fully behind our best mate in his recovery.”

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin died soon after Black Midi broke up.

Matt's death was a devastating development for fans who admired his band, Black Midi. According to Pitchfork, a little over one year before his death, the group was in a rocky place and disbanded in 2024. At the time, the band's singer-guitarist Geordie Greep confirmed on Instagram Live that, "Black midi was an interesting band that’s indefinitely over.” The group's singer-bassist, Cameron Picton, also confirmed the news in a since-deleted X (formerly Twitter) post and stated the group initially agreed to keep their split private.

Article continues below advertisement

"We’d agreed not to say anything about ‘breaking up’ so I was as blindsided as everyone else last night but maybe in a different way. I guess sometimes all you can say is lolAnyway! Starting sessions for my own record soon, looking forward - should be good, hopefully great!"

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the trio confirming the band was over, a representative for them said their hiatus was temporary and was intended for them to work on solo projects. Unfortunately, they will never have the chance to perform onstage again. At this time, neither Geordie or Cameron have spoken out about their bandmate's death.