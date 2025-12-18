Riziki Illenre’s Death Sparks Cyberbullying Allegations Against Well-Known TikTok Creator The Alabama-based influencer and law student passed away on Dec. 12, 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 18 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/@rizikiillenre

In December 2025, reports surfaced on TikTok that influencer Riziki Ilenre passed away. The content creator and Illinois Institute of Technology law student is being remembered by her beloved fanbase, which she grew by being open about her mental health struggles over the years.

Though Riziki didn't mind sharing her truth with the world, the details surrounding her death quickly became a mystery. It also sparked conversations about cyberbullying on TikTok, which she was reportedly a victim of. So, what was Riziki's cause of death? Here's what to know.

What was Riziki Ilenre's cause of death?

At the time of her death, Rizi's fate wasn't confirmed. According to TMZ, police in the influencer's city, Montgomery, Ala., were investigating her demise after numerous reports suggested she may have died by suicide on Dec. 12, 2025. The reports of Riziki possibly taking her own life circulated on TikTok soon after she died. Several videos suggested that her mental health struggles worsened after she was interviewed by fellow TikToker Nosy Bystanders.

Nosy Bystander, who built her substantial TikTok following trending stories on the app, interviewed Rizi about a trip she took with friends in October 2025. According to their interview, Rizi felt a friend she went on vacation with stole money from her. The interview resulted in other creators like Heartbreaker, who was heard laughing and taunting her as she told her account of the trip.

The interview began circulating after Rizi's death and sparked conversations about the ethical standards of the interview. Nosy addressed the conversations on her TikTok and expressed her condolences to Rizi's family and shut down the concept of her interviewing having anything to do with how Rizi reportedly died.

"Somehow, there's been a narrative going around that she was being cyberbullied," Nosy said. "I want to be clear that I only interviewed her once for that story, because that story was trending. And I think it's so dangerous to spread narratives like that to somebody's untimely passing."

Fans have continued mourning Riziki Ilenre's loss and seeking justice.

Since Nosy's video circulated, TikTok users have made posts suggesting that she and the other influencers in Rizi's live interview be charged with her crimes. However, as of this writing, no arrests have been made. As more details surface surrounding her case, Rizi's fans and loved ones have expressed their condolences and reflected on the light she brought into their lives. One of the influencer's friends, Yasamin Nicole, posted a touching tribute to her via Instagram on Dec. 15.

"Me and Riziki Ilenre used to laugh at black folks when they say ;you F’d the city up with this one,' but GIRL not only did you F’D the city up but you F’D me up with this one too," the post wrote. "I’ve literally lost 3 people that I was really close to this year, but this one feels like a hole in my heart."

Rizi's church, Church Without Walls – Carrollton in Alabama also remembered her as "a bright and brilliant young woman, full of purpose, faith, and promise." The church also encouraged those who knew about her case to focus less on how she died and more on how she lived her life.

"Her future was meaningful, and her life mattered," the post wrote. "This is not a moment for speculation or easy answers. This is a moment for grieving, compassion, and love. Scripture reminds us that even Jesus paused to weep in the face of loss and today, our community weeps. Today, we mourn."