Sergio Jimenez Died During a Livestream — What Was the Cause of Death? By Niko Mann Published Jan. 6 2026, 12:55 p.m. ET

The police in Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain, are investigating the death of streamer Sergio Jimenez. Sergio died during a livestream from his home on Dec. 31, 2025, and the authorities are investigating his cause of death.

According to El Periódico, Sergio died at approximately 2:00 a.m. on New Year's Eve while he was livestreaming. He was found by his brother, Daniel, kneeling on the ground with his head on the mattress and his phone in his hand. So, how did Sergio die?

What was streamer Sergio Jimenez's cause of death?

Sergio's cause of death has not yet been released, but the authorities believe he may have died of an overdose after being paid to snort cocaine and drink whiskey live. A nearly empty whiskey bottle, two cans of energy drinks, and a pile of cocaine were found on a table in Sergio's bedroom, where he was found. His computer and webcam were on when he was found, as people watched for a challenge.

The streamer's family said that viewers paid for the bottle of whiskey, as well as six grams of cocaine. The family revealed that the challenge was for Sergio to consume all of the whiskey and cocaine within three hours. The streamer — who was popular on Kick and Twitch — is the first person in Spain to die while on air live during a challenge.

Se filtro el video de Sergio Jiménez "Sancho Panza" muriendo en Stream: https://t.co/TxMrHuKP55 pic.twitter.com/lcZNwUDFCm — viralmrx (@valenciarfabian) January 6, 2026

Segio's mother, Teresa, said that Sergio had been doing the challenges for a few months. She also said her son struggled with addiction and was undergoing psychiatric treatment at the time of his death.

"My eldest son, Jordi, who lives in the Pyrenees, told me. He warned us a couple of months ago that Sergio was making these kinds of videos,” she said. "I was asleep. A little before two in the morning, I got up to go to the bathroom and saw that the door to Sergio’s room, where he lived with me, was ajar."

She added that she tried to get inside the room, but the door was blocked. "I asked him what he was doing, but he didn’t answer," she continued. "I tried to go in, but there were clothes or something on the bedroom floor, and I couldn’t. I kept asking him from outside, but he didn’t answer. I saw him kneeling on the bed, as if he were praying.” Teresa called her sons Jordi and Daniel, and Daniel came over and found Sergio.

"There was a practically empty bottle of whiskey, a couple of cans of energy drinks, and a lot of cocaine on a red plate," Daniel recalled. "My brother was kneeling on the floor, his head resting on the mattress. The computer was on, and voices could be heard from it asking him if he was sleeping off his hangover."

Daniel added that when he touched his brother's hand, he was cold. "I realized he was dead and told my mother. When the paramedics arrived, they confirmed that there was nothing they could do. That we had to call the Mossos d'Esquadra because my brother was dead." The family added that a man named Simón Pérez Golarons, who is an unemployed economist who began doing the challenges in 2017, taught Sergio about the challenges.