Home > Entertainment Matt LeBlanc's Millions Come From His Years of Acting Credits Matt LeBlanc has built his millions off his role as Joey in 'Friends.' By Sara Belcher Published Jul. 30 2024, 12:43 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It's been more than two decades since Friends aired on our televisions, but the popular sitcom has lived on as a staple for many. The cast reconnected for a brief reunion in 2021, and recently paid tribute to their former co-star Matthew Perry after his passing.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt LeBlanc, best known for his role as Joey Tribbiani, has been a fan favorite of many viewers, and his role on the show earned him multiple award nominations. Though it's been long since the show ended, what's Matt's net worth? Here's what we know about the famed actor's income.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is Matt LeBlanc's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Matt is worth about $85 million, thanks to various streams of revenue throughout his lengthy career. Much of his professional work has been in acting, and he's scored plenty of roles beyond his famous slot in Friends. After the beloved sitcom ended in 2004, Matt went on to star in Joey, a spin-off centered on his character's attempts to make it big in Hollywood. Though it wasn't nearly as successful as Friends, it ran for two seasons with 46 episodes.

Matt LeBlanc Actor Net worth: $85 million Matt LeBlanc is best recognized for his role as Joey Tribbiani on Friends and the subsequent spinoff show Joey. Though he doesn't take on many acting roles anymore, his work has earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe. Birthdate: July 25, 1967 Birthplace: Newton, Mass. Spouse: Melissa McKnight (2003 to 2006)​ Children: 1

Article continues below advertisement

Once Joey ended in 2006, Matt decided to take a short break from acting — a well-deserved hiatus for someone with such a famous character under his belt. It wasn't until 2011 that he returned to television with a role on Episodes, before turning to a co-host role on Top Gear for three years. Matt also took on a role in 2016 on Man With a Plan, which concluded in 2020.