Matt Rife Isn't Letting His Net Worth Get Eaten Alive by L.A. Housing — What He's Worth Matt moved from Los Angeles to Rhode Island for cheaper housing and more land. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 18 2025, 1:11 p.m. ET

Comedian Matt Rife is like a lot of others in his field: You either like him or you don’t. His jokes either land for you or leave you feeling a tinge irritated. That, combined with the fact that he’s been at the center of multiple controversies, including one involving e.l.f. Cosmetics, only fuels the side of people who aren’t big fans of him. Still, Matt has plenty of supporters, otherwise his career as a comedian wouldn’t be going as strong as it is. And let’s just say he’s been busy!

Not only did he release Matt Rife: Unwrapped — A Christmas Crowd Work Special on Dec. 2, 2025, but he also launched his “Stay Golden” world tour in November 2025, which extends all the way through 2026. Bottom line, Matt is raunchy, witty, and unapologetically bold, and he’s made a living out of telling jokes. But you might be wondering, just how much has Matt actually made? His net worth is actually pretty impressive considering his age and that he only reached mainstream fame around 2022.

What is Matt Rife's net worth?

Source: Netflix

Stand-up comedian and actor Matt Rife has an impressive net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and he’s only 30. The bulk of his fortune comes from stand-up comedy, including hosting specials like Rife: Unwrapped — A Christmas Crowd Work Special in December 2025, Matt Rife: Lucid in 2024, and Matt Rife: Natural Selection in 2023.

But it isn’t just Netflix specials putting money in Matt’s pockets. He’s also appeared in several films and has built a massive social media following, with more than 19 million followers on TikTok and 11 million on Instagram. His “Stay Golden” world tour is another major money-maker, bringing in revenue through ticket sales across sold-out shows.

Matt Rife Comedian, actor, social media star Net worth: $40 million Matt Rife is a globally known comedian who rose to fame through his self-produced comedy specials, including Only Fans (2021) and Walking Red Flag (2023). While those projects helped build his audience, his Netflix specials have also helped solidify his place in comedy. Birthdate: Sept. 10, 1995 Birthplace: Columbus, Ohio Education: Watkins Memorial High School Relationship status: Dating Mariah Morse Kids: 0

To put into perspective how much money touring has brought in, Pollstar’s Boxoffice reports that Matt has grossed more than $68 million in ticket sales by selling over 835,000 tickets from shows dating back to 2016.

But that level of success didn’t happen overnight. Aside from being a social media personality, which is harder than it looks, Matt competed on NBC’s reality comedy competition series Bring the Funny in 2019 and has made appearances in various TV shows and films since 2014, according to IMDb. Some of his most recent projects include roles on Mo (2025) and I Live Here Now (2025).

And considering he’s been doing stand-up comedy since he was just 15, it’s fair to say Matt has put in the time and effort to reach the global fame and financial success that he has.

Matt Rife moved away from Los Angeles due to soaring real estate costs.

Matt Rife may be doing well for himself, but he isn’t spending frivolously, at least when it comes to real estate. While he previously lived in Los Angeles, he revealed that he moved to Rhode Island at the beginning of 2025 and bought 80 acres of land after getting fed up with the high cost of housing in L.A.