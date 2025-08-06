Comedian Matt Rife Is Conjuring up Big Plans for Ed and Lorraine Warren's House Matt Rife is the legal guardian of 750 haunted artifacts for the next five years. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 6 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mattrife

Comedian Matt Rife is mostly known for his crowd work and rumors about undergoing plastic surgery. You've probably seen clips of his work on TikTok, which usually features the diminutive comic sparring with an audience member at one of his shows. It's safe to say he built his entire brand on interacting with, and possibly offending, attendees.

In 2023, he drew criticism for a joke in his Netflix special "Natural Selection," in which he made a tasteless joke about domestic violence. In response to the backlash, Matt shared an Instagram Story that directed any offended individuals to a website where they can purchase special needs helmets, per Variety. It's clear he loves attention, which might be one of the reasons why he bought the former home of Ed and Lorraine Warren. He has big plans for their house.

Matt Rife wants to turn Ed and Lorraine Warren's house into an Airbnb.

In early August 2025, Matt revealed in an Instagram post that he bought Ed and Lorraine Warren's house, which is in Monroe, Conn. For those who aren't familiar, Ed and Lorraine are the inspiration for The Conjuring film franchise. In real life, they were fraudsters who preyed on innocent people. Lorraine claimed to be a clairvoyant and medium, while Ed was a self-taught demonologist. Together they investigated supposed hauntings, and collected artifacts in the process.

Matt purchased the home with his friend, YouTube creator Elton Castee, and plans on resurrecting what eventually became an occult museum the Warrens ran for decades. It contained 750 haunted artifacts, including the infamous Annabelle doll, which Matt and Elston are temporarily responsible for. "I must go on record and say we do not legally own items," said Matt in the video, "but we are the legal guardians and caretakers of the items for at least the next five years."

The friends plan on renting out the Connecticut house once it is ready. In the comments section of the Instagram post, the comedian said this will be an Airbnb with supervised tours in the museum, until they have their own separate museum. As to why Matt bought the house, he attributed it to his love of the Conjuring films. He also incorrectly said this house was the inspiration for the Amityville Horror. The house at the center of the Amityville haunting is on Long Island.

The last person to watch over the Annabelle doll died.

In July 2025, paranormal investigator Dan Rivera was on a tour with the Annabelle doll when tragedy struck. He was in Gettysburg, Pa., when Rivera suddenly passed away in the hotel where he was staying. Pennsylvania State Police public information officer Megan Frazer shared a report to X that said there was "nothing unusual or suspicious" about the scene.