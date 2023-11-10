Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Matt Rife Here’s to "The Lazy Hero" TikTok Video That Matt Rife Almost Didn’t Post The now famous comedian Matt Rife got his start on TikTok with a video he almost didn't post. What is 'The Lazy Hero' viral video? Details ahead. By Allison Hunt Nov. 9 2023, Published 10:29 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Some people are hot. Some people are funny. But to be hot and funny? Now you're just winning the lottery. Few people tend to fall under this category. Matt Rife is definitely one of them. He is very, very hot. And we mean this in the most respectful of ways.

If you don't know who Matt is, it's only a matter of time. This comedian actually got his big break from TikTok with a viral video, "The Lazy Hero," which he almost didn't post. What is this viral TikTok? We break it all down below.

What is Matt Rife's "The Lazy Hero" viral TikTok?

Matt started posting TikToks in 2020 like all of us who were bored out of our minds in quarantine. Almost all of his content is of his stand-up material. Even more specifically, Matt is known for his crowd work: when the comedian interacts with the audience. "The Lazy Hero" shows a great example of how quick Matt is on his feet.

This viral TikTok was posted on on July 30, 2022, and has 39.6 million views, with 5.5 million likes, and 29.9 thousand comments and counting. The video starts with Matt engaging a show-goer who had just broken up with her boyfriend a few months prior. The woman tells Matt that, "He didn't do anything," causing a hilarious back and forth.

Matt asks if "He didn't do anything wrong or in life?" and then finds out that the ex worked in the ER at a hospital. Matt's response was, "Oh I'm sorry, you broke up with a hero?" This starts a bit about how he was "saving lives" and probably needed to relax ala Spiderman post "work." We come to find out that the woman speaking works for the baggage service at American Airlines. The jokes truly start to write themselves at this point.

The wildest thing about this TikTok that skyrocketed Matt to fame is that he almost didn't even post it. Matt was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and told him about how in July 2022. Matt considered quitting comedy because he wasn't selling any tickets and wasn't getting any kind of break.

Matt talked about how was at the 'Just For Laughs' Comedy Festival with a duo improv show that he devised with his friend. The show only wanted Matt's friend yet begrudgingly allowed him to perform as well.

Matt told Jimmy about a moment the night before their show. He was about to post "The Lazy Hero" and was feeling "so depleted and depressed at being at a place that [he] wasn't even invited to perform at." Matt didn't see the point in posting the video because "it's not going to do anything," when his friend convinced him to do it.