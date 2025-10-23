Kevin James Is Gaslighting Everyone With His Matt Taylor TikTok Persona "WHY IS KEVIN JAMES RAGE BAITING US." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 23 2025, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@thisismatttaylor

If you’ve stumbled across the TikTok account of one Matt Taylor (@thisismatttaylor), your first thought was probably, “Is that Kevin James?” — as in the actor from The King of Queens. And honestly, you wouldn’t be alone. Scroll through a few more of his videos, where he reflects on art or appears to be teaching an art class, and you might find yourself quietly muttering to yourself, “Is Kevin James gaslighting us?”

If you’re among the many scratching their heads trying to figure out who exactly this “Matt Taylor” is, the guy who popped up on TikTok in mid-October 2025 and also launched an Instagram account under @thisismatttaylor, and whether Kevin James secretly has a passion for art, saddle up because we’re diving into what’s really going on here.

Is Kevin James hiding in plain sight as “Matt Taylor” on TikTok?

He sure is. If you’re thinking you’re seeing actor Kevin James in the videos being featured on the TikTok account belonging to a person who identifies himself as art teacher Matt Taylor, it’s because you are. That is Kevin James, and no, your mind isn’t playing tricks on you. Now that we’ve cleared that up, the real question is why. And since when is Kevin so invested in art?

It seems Kevin is using this newfound identity to spread positivity and uplifting messages (and make us all laugh a little and feel a little confused at the same time). Because while we all know he isn’t actually an art teacher working past 6 p.m. on a weeknight (as he suggests in one of Matt Taylor’s videos), he’s saying some pretty solid things in the few pieces of content he’s posted so far.

@thisismatttaylor I’m always telling my students to push themselves, take chances, and see what they can create. Well, today they called me out.. and now here I am, starting this account. don’t know what it’ll become, but for now, I’m sharing little tidbits about life, art, and how to turn messes into masterpieces. #artteacher #teacher ♬ original sound - Matt Taylor

In one video showcasing a painting of a grassy field where the bottom didn’t quite come out as he expected, he explains that even if something is messed up, you can always turn it around. “We’re not stuck in our situations… and I’m gonna show you how… I’m gonna turn it into something hopefully better.”

In another video, he explains he’s going to paint a sunset. While his face is mostly kept out of the camera’s view while painting, it still looks like it’s Kevin actually hand-painting what turns out to be a beautiful sunset. And while the actor may be pushing the arts (he is an actor after all), he’s probably using his status to access a school and classrooms to pretend to be Matt Taylor, and probably using one of the many rooms in his home to make it look like an art studio.

TikTok users’ reactions to Kevin James posing as Matt Taylor are absolutely priceless.

While Kevin James’s… er… we mean Matt Taylor’s TikTok is very entertaining to watch, reading the comments about Kevin posing as Matt might be even better. He’s literally playing the role so well and not giving a single hint that he’s actually an A-list celebrity. In the comments of one video, one person joked, “Hey, random question… Have you ever worked security inside a mall before?” Another wrote, “I know that’s Kevin James, I just can’t prove it.”

In another video where “Matt” goes into a closet for art supplies, someone commented, “I know it’s for a movie because that supply closet has too many supplies.” (Because if you’ve ever worked in a school, you know supplies are limited!) Someone else chimed in, “Do you know Doug Heffernan? I swear you could be brothers!” — a nod to Kevin’s iconic character on The King of Queens.