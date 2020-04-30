Mattel Released a Special Edition Coronavirus Toy Collection — With a Catch

According to a local ABC news station, all net proceeds will go toward the #FirstRespondersFirst initiative , which helps all health workers who are dealing with the coronavirus. Chuck Scothon, SVP of Fisher-Price, stated, "#ThankYouHeroes is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and every day heroes, and drive additional donations to support first responders." This is the first of several toy collections Mattel plans to launch in order to aid efforts to contain COVID-19.

If you are thinking of buying your kid something new to play with, this is definitely a toy you can feel good about purchasing (although there is a catch — we'll get to that in a second). The SVP added, "Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easer for both kids and adults."