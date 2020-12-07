Matthew Barnett Is Still Flying Under the Radar After Daisy Coleman's Suicide

In December 2020, Melinda Coleman died by apparent suicide. It came just months after her daughter took her own life and was announced on SafeBAE's official Instagram page with, "We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBAE family that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide."

The post explained that losing Daisy, as well as Daisy's father and brother at different times, was too much for Melinda to bear.