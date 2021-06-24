Christian Singer Matthew West Is Facing Backlash for New Song, "Modest Is Hottest"

It may just be part of the act, but Delaney and Lulu don't look happy to be in the "Modest Is Hottest" music video. Emily, on the other hand, looks to be having the best time. She's totally on board with the message of the song (or she understands the whole thing is meant to be a joke) and dances alongside Matthew while their daughters stand there.

This isn't the first time Matthew has had his family involved in his music. Lulu is even featured on the song "Becoming Me" and appears in the music video.

It looks like "Modest Is Hottest" has completely missed the mark, though. Here's hoping that Matthew and Emily hear the criticism and understand what their "jokey" song is really saying.