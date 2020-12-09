TikTok Star Mattia Polibio, 17, Reportedly Got Another Influencer Pregnant

TikTok Star Mattia Polibio, 17, Reportedly Got Another Influencer PregnantBy Distractify Staff
Updated
TikTok star Mattia Polibio has amassed nearly 6 million followers on the popular Gen Z app with lip-sync videos, duets, and dances. Now, the New Jersey native is making headlines after reports surfaced that the 17-year-old social media star got a girl pregnant. Keep reading to find out more about the accusations.
Reports surfaced that TikTok teen, Mattia, got a girl pregnant.
Fellow TikToker Jade reportedly went live and claimed that Mattia got her pregnant after the teen took off the condom during intercourse, which Jade reportedly did not know at the time.
Following the news, people immediately took to Twitter to comment on the allegations.
"MATTIA GOT A GIRL PREGNANT WHILE DATING SOMEONE ELSE? Those TikTok kids are messy," one person tweeted.
Another wrote, "Summary: #Mattia got Jade pregnant while in a relationship with (Vickie). People found out that Mattia took the condom off without consent, but Jade wasn't raped. Jade feels bad for Mattia and wants to say it's all a lie."
One individual posted, "If I was the girl Mattia got pregnant I'd sue him for removing the condom without consent. Yes, you can do that. Shame on you Mattia."
Following fans' comments about the sensitive situation, Jade took to her Instagram stories to post a statement. "Can people just leave me alone?" she wrote.
"I don't want to be known for this. I don't want attention for this, nothing should have gotten to this point. I denied everything two days ago because I didn't want him involved, no one wants attention. There was no 'plan' ... let me handle this in private now."
Additionally, Jade commented, "I wasn't [raped]. I've been begging people to stop saying things like that. He did take off the condom and I didn't notice until a little later, but given that I didn't stop anything that's on me. ... He didn't force me, he didn't make me do anything I didn't want to do, no matter how much of a bad decision it was on both our parts."
Jade reportedly posted that she is going to deny the pregnancy claims.
According to The Hot Talk, Jade shared a message on her "finsta" account (second Instagram) telling everyone that the pregnancy claims were a "lie."
"I'm gonna lie and tell everyone I'm lying so everyone can go back to normal and Mattia could be cool and we can act like nothing happened. ... He can be okay with Victoria and everyone and then all the hate would be on me ... I'd vanish off the app and reality and life," she wrote.
She continued, "I should've never spoken up; I should've never said anything." The outlet also posted an alleged text between Jade and Mattia: "I'm gonna tell people I'm lying or something. I'm not letting you go through this s--t. I'll take the fall, [I don't care], you don't need to be around."
She added, "I'm not putting you through something just because I got sick of you dragging me through the mud. You don't need to be in this situation, live your life, work on yourself, be better, get to a good mental space, focus on your family."
At this time, Mattia has not publicly commented on the pregnancy reports.