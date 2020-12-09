TikTok Star Mattia Polibio, 17, Reportedly Got Another Influencer Pregnant

TikTok star Mattia Polibio has amassed nearly 6 million followers on the popular Gen Z app with lip-sync videos, duets, and dances. Now, the New Jersey native is making headlines after reports surfaced that the 17-year-old social media star got a girl pregnant. Keep reading to find out more about the accusations.

Reports surfaced that TikTok teen, Mattia, got a girl pregnant.

Fellow TikToker Jade reportedly went live and claimed that Mattia got her pregnant after the teen took off the condom during intercourse, which Jade reportedly did not know at the time. Following the news, people immediately took to Twitter to comment on the allegations.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

"MATTIA GOT A GIRL PREGNANT WHILE DATING SOMEONE ELSE? Those TikTok kids are messy," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "Summary: #Mattia got Jade pregnant while in a relationship with (Vickie). People found out that Mattia took the condom off without consent, but Jade wasn't raped. Jade feels bad for Mattia and wants to say it's all a lie." One individual posted, "If I was the girl Mattia got pregnant I'd sue him for removing the condom without consent. Yes, you can do that. Shame on you Mattia."

Following fans' comments about the sensitive situation, Jade took to her Instagram stories to post a statement. "Can people just leave me alone?" she wrote. "I don't want to be known for this. I don't want attention for this, nothing should have gotten to this point. I denied everything two days ago because I didn't want him involved, no one wants attention. There was no 'plan' ... let me handle this in private now."

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Jade commented, "I wasn't [raped]. I've been begging people to stop saying things like that. He did take off the condom and I didn't notice until a little later, but given that I didn't stop anything that's on me. ... He didn't force me, he didn't make me do anything I didn't want to do, no matter how much of a bad decision it was on both our parts."