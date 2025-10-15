Actor Max Parker Is Married and Fans Want to Know Who His Husband Is Max and his husband were married in August of 2025. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 15 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @krismoc

Fans of Netflix's Boots and the British soap opera Emmerdale may be surprised to learn who actor Max Parker is married to. Max married his husband, Kris Mochrie, in a lavish ceremony at the Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk, England, back in August of 2025, according to The Sun.

Article continues below advertisement

Max and Kris actually played brothers Lee and Luke Posner on the British soap opera, per The Pink News, and they met on the set of Emmerdale back in 2019.

Source: Instagram / @krismoc

Article continues below advertisement

Max Parker and his husband Kris Mochrie were married in 2025.

While Max and his husband met on the soap opera back in 2019 and played brothers on the show, they never actually shared a scene on Emmerdale. They reportedly made their relationship public back in July of 2020, and Max proposed to Kris on the beach in 2022 with a ring made from the locket of Kris’s grandmother.

Max shared a picture of the couple on Instagram after the proposal with the caption, "He deserves the world, but the best I could do was promise him my heart. HE SAID YES! Happiest moment of my life. @krismoc my fiancé." The couple were reportedly married at the Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk in a luxurious ceremony that cost a minimum of £65,000 ($87,000), and the wedding guests were treated with bottles of Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose at the outdoor rehearsal BBQ dinner the night before.

Article continues below advertisement

The wedding guests also received Tony’s Chocolate Chocolonely bars with the couple's first initials, "KM," branded on them. The guests were also treated to a lakeside dinner with a brass band serenade. Max and Kris ended the evening by getting into a rowboat to release Chinese lanterns on the lake. A source told The Sun that the couple "spared no expense" for their happy day.

Article continues below advertisement

"There really has been no expense spared for Max and Kris, they said. "Every detail has been taken care of with only the most stylish and chic things for their big day. It’s something for their friends and family to remember forever. There’s nothing garish, it’s all very classy and about them as a couple celebrating with those closest to them.”

Kris also shared a post about the proposal on Instagram and called Max a "beautiful soul." "The beautiful soul that is my best friend asked me to marry him yesterday," he wrote. "I can’t begin to describe how happy I am. I love him beyond words; we laugh every single day, and I’m so, so grateful that he came into my life.I had no idea at all! But it was just perfect. … I mean this film says it all. Max had asked my Mum for any jewelry that my Gran had."

Article continues below advertisement