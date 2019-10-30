Is 'Mayans MC' Getting a Season 3 in the Near Future or What?

Set nearly three years after the events of Sons of Anarchy took place, Mayans MC is the spinoff fans were looking for and more. It debuted four years after the Sons of Anarchy finale, and follows Marcus Alvarez's Mexican motorcycle gang, the Mayans MC. The gang was featured prominently in the first season of the massive popular FX drama, and now it's back with a completely new story to tell. Its second season began earlier this year, but are we in for a third season just yet? Here's what we know.

Is Mayans MC season 3 on its way? The show has officially been confirmed for a third season. "Mayans M.C. is officially renewed for Season 3," actor JD Pardo, who portrays EZ on the series, wrote on Instagram following the announcement. "Thank YOU the fans for allowing us to entertain you for another year!" His on-screen brother, Clayton Cardenas, also thanked fans, adding, "With much love. Thank you for making everything possible. Here’s to Season 3."

What about co-creator Kurt Sutter's recent firing? Earlier this month, Mayans MC co-creator was fired from the show after complaints of "abrasive" and "unprofessional" behavior surfaced. While his absence shouldn't affect whether or not a season 3 of Mayans MC eventually makes it to air, he's obviously played an important role in making the show, as well as its predecessor, Sons of Anarchy.

Kurt explained that he believes he was fired because of a certain joke he wanted to write that got him in hot water with his new bosses at Disney. "Here’s what I did wrong on the studio network side, the reason why I had to go away," Kurt told Deadline. "It all started with a joke. And not a very good one. There was a line in the Season 2 premiere. EZ [JD Pardo] and Coco [Richard Cabral] were getting off the bus at the school where the drugs were being processed," he began.

"There was supposed to be a really gnarly playground out front. Filled with debris, dangerous-looking swings, sharp objects, rusty jungle gym, etc. As they exited, Coco sees EZ’s distracted and says, 'Lighten up, Boy Scout,' and gesturing to the playground, says, 'We’re going to Disneyland.' EZ replies, 'Yeah? Guess this is where Walt buried all the Jews he had killed.' Coco comments, 'That’s dark man...' And exits," Kurt finished.

After he got pushback on the line, Kurt's response was to change the joke to something even more extreme, making a joke about Mickey Mouse and Pluto being pedophiles. "The Walt joke was like, OK, you want something to complain about? Here you go. I knew that would at least force a few people to call their supervisors," he said.

