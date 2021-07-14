You Read That Right, McCormick Wants to Pay $100,000 to a Taco Expert

On July 13, 2021, the McCormick company, best known for its wide variety of readily available cooking spices, announced that it is looking for a candidate to fill a rather odd position within its company. That position is Director of Taco Relations, and alongside that pretty sweet title comes a whole bunch of perks as well.

So, what exactly did McCormick's listing for the job consist of, what does it pay, and what other related details are known about it? Keep reading to find out!