McKenna Kindred's Texts to the 17-Year-Old Student She Slept With Are out in the Open

By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 29 2026, 3:53 p.m. ET

In December 2022, students at Central Valley High School in Spokane Valley, Wash. came forward with shocking information. According to The Spokesman-Review, they discovered inappropriate exchanges between one of the school's teachers and a student. The teenager's classmates told school officials about text messages between McKenna Kindred and a 17-year-old minor that suggested they were engaging in a physical relationship.

Court documents reveal the student was defensive when friends asked about his friendship with Kindred. The teacher also reportedly went to school officials with complaints of online harassment. She told them an unknown person was accusing her of being in a sexual relationship with a student. Nearly two years later, some of the texts between Kindred and the student have been released to the public.

McKenna Kindred's texts with her 17-year-old student are disgusting.

In texts obtained by the Daily Mail, Kindred and the teenager communicated for months before he came over to her house, where he was raped. She was 23 at the time, and her husband, Kyle, was out of town on a hunting trip. In one text, the student calls Kindred mom and writes he's glad he can satisfy her. After she "liked" the message, the teenager asked her if she used a sex toy while thinking about him. "I did," Kindred replied.

The 17-year-old then texted that next time, Kindred should record herself while using said sex toy so she could send him the video. "Hm next time I need to relearn Snapchat haha," she wrote back. Kindred and the 17-year-old also exchanged photos of their genitals. There were also texts about nearly getting caught doing something while at the school. "I was sad when that student walked in when he did," wrote Kindred. "I wanted you to hold me. I really like being touched by you."

Ashley Beckley, the student's mother, saw some of the messages sent to her son.

Ashley Beckley, the mother of the 17-year-old, told investigators she saw an explicit video her son sent to Kindred, who replied with a photograph of her breasts. She started getting suspicious when Beckley saw that a teacher had sent her son money for gas via Venmo. After everything came to light, Beckley told police she "thought that was kind of inappropriate" but had no idea who sent it.

Beckley said her son couldn't finish high school on campus. This affected him emotionally and socially. "A light he used to carry has been dimmed," said Beckley. The relationship between Kindred and the teenager escalated in November 2022 when the student went to Kindred's house while her husband was out of town. While there, they had what is a being described as a sexual marathon that lasted more than three hours.

In March 2024, Kindred confessed to first-degree sexual misconduct. She was sentenced to two years' probation, ordered to pay a $700 fine, and has to register as a sex offender for 10 years. Kindred and her husband moved to Idaho, per the New York Post.