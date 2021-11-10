Medusa Tattoos Have Become Popular on TikTok — Here's What the Tats Represent

There's a corner of TikTok focused on pretty much every interest, so it should come as no surprise that people who are passionate about tattoos have found a home on the platform. If you've stumbled on tattoo TikTok, or even if you're a member, you may have noticed that many users are getting tattoos of Medusa. As it turns out, there's a deeper, symbolic meaning behind those tattoos.

Medusa tattoos are popping up all over TikTok.

Those familiar with Greek mythology likely know that Medusa was a mythic figure who was capable of turning a man to stone with just a look. Oh, and she had snakes for hair. All of this makes her sound rather unappealing, but it also speaks to the way men likely shaped many of the most famous stories told about women. Now, women are reclaiming that narrative for themselves.

Although there are likely a million different reasons to get a Medusa tattoo, the most common one on TikTok right now is designed to invert the narrative that women should be punished or blamed in the wake of being sexually assaulted. In some tellings of Medusa's story, she was raped by Poseidon, and then punished by Athena because of it. Now, women are reclaiming her as a figure of strength and empowerment.

Historically, the figure of Medusa has been used to ward off evil. Medusa, who is often evil herself in these tellings, is used as an figure to repel other evil forces. Now, many are claiming that Medusa is not an evil figure, but a strong person who had to overcome enormous pain and trauma. Although she never actually existed, her story is one that many women on TikTok have found themselves relating to.