With David Ellefson out, What Will Megadeth Look for in Their New Bassist?

Despite David's removal from the band causing a bit of a setback, Megadeth is one of the biggest metal bands in the history of the genre, so there's a laundry list of qualified bassists who would likely jump at the opportunity to work with them.

James LoMenzo, who already was the band's bassist from 2006-2010, seems to be the most likely choice to take up the position, but there are plenty of other qualified players.